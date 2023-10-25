Punjab's Girl Brings Honour To India, Wins Big At World Folk Festival In Canada

Chhuneja's success in the dance industry started in her early years

A girl from the state of Punjab has brought laurels for India with her amazing display of cultural heritage at the World Folk Festival - 2023, run by the International Punjabi Folk Arts Society in Canada, Khalsa Vox reported.

Purvika Chhuneja, a graduate of Punjab Agricultural University's (PAU) College of Agriculture, has given honour and pride to her alma mater as well as the country as her team's performance in the Gidda competition at the World Folk Festival earned them a major prize.

Chhuneja's squad, "Sunehri Pippal Pattian," placed third in the competition by showcasing their exceptional talent and love for Gidda.

In addition to being the captain of her team, Chhuneja also assumed the position of coach, directing her fellow artists as they gave an enthralling live Gidda performance. This incredible accomplishment follows Chhuneja's earlier victory in April 2023, when she took home the Best Dancer Award from Flower City, Brampton, Canada's All Canada Competition for Gidda, according to Khalsa Vox.

Chhuneja's success in the dance industry started in her early years when she was just four years old and started doing Punjabi folk dances. Since then, her dedication and enthusiasm have not wavered.

Chhuneja is currently enrolled in an MBA programme at the University of Canada, displaying her dedication to both intellectual and artistic excellence while she continues to thrive on the international stage.

The Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Satbir Singh Gosal, the Dean of the College of Agriculture and President of the Alumni Association, Dr MIS Gill, and the Director of Students' Welfare, Dr Nirmal Jaura, have all expressed their sincere congratulations to Chhuneja for honouring Punjab Agricultural University and India on a global scale, Khalsa Vox reported.

Over ninety teams from North America, Australia, England, India, and Canada came together for the three-day international folk festival held in the beautiful Canadian state of British Columbia on October 6-7. These groups gave passionate performances of Gidda, bhangra, and folk music, enthralling the audience with their colourful and vivacious renditions of Punjabi folk dances.

Purvika Chhuneja's narrative serves as an inspirational tribute to the power of enthusiasm and hard work in realising one's aspirations in the international arena, as she continues to light up the stage with her amazing talent and dedication.

Her accomplishments in Punjabi folk dance not only honour cultural legacy but also highlight how crucial it is to preserve and advance these rich customs on a global scale.

