Psychologist Reveals Biggest 'Sleep Killer' And How To Fix It In 15 Minutes

The psychologist indicated that ruminating causes inadequate sleep.

Just like food and exercise, a good night's sleep is crucial for overall health. Your emotions, health, and cognitive function all benefit from getting enough sleep. Several diseases and disorders are more likely to develop in people who don't get enough good sleep on a regular basis. Obesity and dementia are among them, as well as heart disease and stroke.

People have very little time to pause and rest due to the pace of modern life. It regularly disrupts a restful night's sleep, and this condition results in an unhealthy life. In this modern age, medical practitioners and scientists have been working on the causes of disturbed sleep patterns in humans.

A psychologist recently disclosed the main factor that might sabotage sleep and how to resolve it in just 15 minutes.In a recent essay for CNBC, Aric Prather, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, discussed strategies for enhancing sleep.

"Through my research, I've found that the No. 1 sleep killer isn't social media or an uncomfortable mattress - it's rumination," Aric Prather writes in his essay.

Dr Aric further mentioned in the essay, "Rumination is a sleep-blocker because it keeps your mind aroused, especially in bed, when it's dark and quiet. Your attention is drawn back, again and again, to this thing that didn't go well or to a regret. I've laid in bed and replayed a dumb comment I made at a party, even though the person I said it to probably forgot it moments later."

"Negative thoughts and emotions like these are what neuroscientists call "salient" because they are so noticeable and loud," he added.

Dr. Aric advises scheduling 15 minutes of "emotional worry time" for yourself in the late afternoon or early evening. Make sure you're not getting sidetracked by anything or anyone else. Use "constructive worrying," which focuses on finding solutions and has a good outcome.