Probe Launched After 20 Kg Of Ketamine Discovered On South Korea's Jeju Island

South Korean authorities said Wednesday that they have launched an investigation after a huge package of ketamine was discovered on Jeju Island earlier this month, The Korea Herald reported.

On October 7, a volunteer cleaning Gwangchigi Beach in Seogwipo stumbled upon a suspicious waste collection bag, which contained 20 brick-shaped packages wrapped in aluminium foil. The bag contained clear plastic with the Chinese character for "tea" marked on it, and it appeared that the package had drifted in from the sea.

Also Read | Aliens Got "Bored" So Stopped Trying To Contact Humans, Claims Scientist

As per the report, the packages weighed a total of 20 kilograms, equivalent to approximately 660,000 individual doses, with an estimated street value of about 6 billion won ($4.2 million).

The report mentioned that the Jeju Coast Guard has formed a dedicated task force to investigate the origin and entry route of the drugs, collaborating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to link the shipment to international drug networks, in case there's any connection.

This discovery highlights concerns about drug trafficking and the need for enhanced surveillance and cooperation to combat it.

Also Read | Faulty Engineering Caused Titan Submersible Implosion That Killed 5 In 2023, Report Finds

What is Ketamine?

It is a medication with multiple uses. It is used as a general anaesthetic to induce loss of consciousness and prevent pain during surgical procedures.

Ketamine can be used to treat chronic pain, especially neuropathic pain, and is often used in combination with other medications. It's useful in emergencies, trauma cases and for patients with breathing difficulties.

However, it is also used recreationally for its hallucinogenic and dissociative effects, which can lead to addiction.