Priyanka Chopra Visits Drought-Hit Kenya: 'Millions On The Brink Of Starvation'

Priyanka Chopra at a health camp in Kenya.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has a long-standing association with UNICEF, the United Nations agency providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children across the world, recently visited Kenya to help the children and people of the country to get funds and resources for food and other basic necessities.

She has also appealed to people across the world to support UNICEF's efforts against Kenya's hunger crisis.

In a video posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday, the UNICEF goodwill ambassador said children in the African nation are starving to death and funds are needed to fight the catastrophe.

She captioned it as, "It may not look like much but the Nangolekuruk Village outreach site is at the frontline of saving lives of young children and their caregivers in this region."

Watch the video here:

"When the children deviate from the growth chart, it means they are stunted, wasting, and those words are anyway just really difficult to hear when it comes to a child. But that is how you describe malnutrition. It is literally the wasting away of a child and being stunted," the actress said in the video.

Also Read: Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad Among World's "Most Unsustainable" Megacities

The actor is seen at a camp wearing a UNICEF t-Shirt and matching cap. The video also shows how the officials at the camp measure height and the weight of the children to analyse the level of their malnutrition. The children suffering from severe to moderate malnutrition are then given 'therapeutic sachets'.

As a new mother, Priyanka said that this situation hits her differently. "My mind is in a million places at one time, I am really feeling on the edge. It's been this way since I boarded my flight from Los Angeles. I am in Kenya with UNICEF to see first-hand the severe crisis that is unfolding. And as a new mother, it really hits differently. I know it's going to be tough but I want to take you on this journey," she said in another video posted by her on Monday.