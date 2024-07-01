Singapore's Indian-Origin Opposition Leader Retains Key Post In His Party

Pritam Singh, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is set to go on trial in October.

Singapore's Indian-origin Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh has been re-elected secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP), ahead of the city-state's next general election.

A total of 14 members, led by re-elected chairwoman Sylvia Lim, were voted into the Central Executive Committee (CEC) -- the top decision-making body of the Workers' Party (WP).

Singh, 48, was elected unopposed on Sunday. He has been WP's secretary-general since 2018.

"Fantastic result. We're looking forward to working with this CEC for the next two years," Singh told reporters.

"This wasn't about candidature, this was an internal party election, so my comments will be restricted to that," Channel News Asia quoted Singh as saying.

Media reports say the WP CEC, elected for two years, is set for the city-state's next general election, which has to be called by November 2025 but could be held earlier, sometime in November this year.

Singh was charged in court on March 19 for lying in Parliament about a case involving former WP member Raeesah Khan.

Khan had allegedly lied in Parliament in 2021 over a sexual assault case and accused the police of mishandling the case.

His trial is set for October and November, media reports said, citing court records on May 31.

