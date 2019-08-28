Prince William, Kate Rename Charity After Split With Harry-Meghan: Report

The charity, originally named "The Royal Foundation", was founded in 2009.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially changed the name of their charity which they previously shared with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The organisation's name has officially been changed to reflect the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reported E! News.

The charitable organisation, originally named "The Royal Foundation", was founded in 2009 by the royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's charity has now got a new name - "The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" - from the previous title, "The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

The royal couples announced their split earlier this year.

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," a statement from Kensington Palace explained at that time.

E! News reported in July that Meghan and Harry's new organisation will be called "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" or "Sussex Royal".

While the paperwork is ready, the new name has not reflected yet on the foundation's website.

Despite rumours of a fight, the royal pairs put on a united front when the time came to announce the news of their organisational split.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation," a June statement said.

"They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better," the statement added.

In the spring, the royal couples separated their joint "court" at Kensington Palace by creating two different offices. Prince Harry and Meghan's office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where the Queen lives. Prince William and Kate's office is still in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children.

Since then, Meghan and Harry have moved to Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage with their son Archie and launched their own Instagram page.

