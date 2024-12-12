William, Kate Preparing To Be King And Queen "Sooner Than Expected": Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly accelerating their preparations to assume their future roles as king and queen, as the royal family navigates a year marked by King Charles' health concerns and evolving responsibilities.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been through a challenging time, particularly after Middleton, 42, underwent treatment for cancer earlier this year. Following her diagnosis during a scheduled abdominal surgery in January, she spent much of the year focusing on recovery, while Prince William scaled back his public engagements to prioritise family time.



With the princess now cancer-free, the couple has gradually resumed their public duties. According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, this also meant stepping up preparations for William's eventual ascension to the throne. “Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment. As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected,” Bedell Smith shared with People Magazine.



King Charles III has also been a huge concern for the royal family and it has led to adjustments in his commitments. These circumstances have prompted his eldest son to represent the monarchy at key events. William made a solo appearance at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 7.



“They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate's health has taken priority, but it's also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what's important right now,” People quoted a royal family insider as saying.



Royal insiders have indicated that formal succession plans have been in development since Charles' coronation in May 2023. These plans reportedly gained urgency earlier this year due to the king's health. “It is something the institution is always mindful of,” a palace source said, adding, “It is an institutional preparedness.”



The increased focus on William and Kate's future roles has reshaped the dynamics within the royal family, according to a report in the New York Post. Insiders suggest the relationship between the Prince of Wales and his father has evolved, particularly as William has assumed more prominent responsibilities.



“Their circumstances will eventually change. Given what the future holds, it would be very sensible to build back slowly and prioritise family time,” added a source close to the palace.