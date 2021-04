Biden paid tribute to Prince Philip Friday as a selfless servant of Britain and its people. (File)

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Prince Philip Friday as a selfless servant of Britain and its people.

"From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye -- Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family," Biden said in a statement.

