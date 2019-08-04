Prince Harry's Special Message To Wife Meghan On 38th Birthday

Prince Harry's message was posted on the royal couple's official instagram handle.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's 38th birthday couldn't have been better as her husband Prince Harry wished her with the sweetest message!

"Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday," read the message on the official Instagram handle of the royals- Sussexroyal.

However, the post was accompanied by a delighting wish from the Duke who wished Markle with this message. ''Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!'' - Love, H."

British Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful also wished the Duchess on her birthday Recently, Meghan Markle served as the guest editor for the magazine's September issue ''Forces for Change''.

Members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton also showered Meghan Markle with lovely messages through their official Instagram handle.

Almost a week ago, Fox News cited The Sun reporting that Meghan Markle is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle where she will be celebrating her birthday.

