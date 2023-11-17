Prince Harry, Prince William's Relationship Beyond Repair, Says Author

Prince Harry and Prince William the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in 2021.

Less than a year ago, when Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' was released, it shocked the world. The book talked about the extent of division between Harry and his brother Prince William. Some of the revelations included how Prince William, heir to the British royal throne, allegedly pushed Harry to the ground in a 2019 and the once-close brothers persuaded their father not to marry to the Queen Consort, Camilla. The 38-year-old former soldier also revealed that he killed 25 Taliban during his time in Afghanistan, prompting outrage from military personnel and the Taliban.

Talking about the disclosures in the book, royal author Omid Scobie told People magazine "absolutely nothing has changed" since the release of the book. He added that the relationship between the two brothers is "beyond repair" due to the hurt and anger.

"I saw Harry's release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he's felt for years because clearly there's never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings," said Mr Scobie, whose new book 'Endgame' is scheduled to be released on November 28.

The author has chronicled both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy in 'Endgame'.

"While writing 'Endgame', I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a 'defector' and said that was William's view," said Mr Scobie.

"These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown," he added.

After the release of 'Spare', Guinness World Records had said that it is the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. More than 1.4 million copies of the book were sold on the first day of release in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.