Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royals: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle may not attend the Christmas with the royals, according to a Marie Claire report. The couple may snub the invitation from his father King Charles III after details from Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, has emerged. His memoir has sent shockwaves and will be published on January 10, 2023.

According to reports, the relations between the royals and Prince Harry are at 'near rock bottom' and he may give Christmas a skip ahead of his book launch.

The book by Harry -- who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle -- comes at a sensitive time.

There has been intense speculation that the prince could draw back the veil on palace life and offer damaging revelations, or pull his punches in the aftermath of Elizabeth's death as Britain adjusts to its new head of state, King Charles III.

People magazine has reported that in a statement about the memoir, Penguin Random House said the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty." They added that it's "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

The book is described as a window into how the prince responded to the death of his mother Diana 25 years ago, and how his life has been affected since.

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stunned the monarchy by announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving to the United States in early 2020.

From there, they launched a series of broadsides criticizing their life in the institution, including claims of racism.

That exacerbated tensions with his older brother, heir to the throne Prince William -- with whom he is reported to be barely on speaking terms -- and their father, now King Charles III.

Harry and Meghan now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, in California.

In July last year, Harry announced he was penning a memoir that would expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" across his life.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become," Harry said at the time.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

"Spare" will be published in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa, the publisher's website said. Published translations into 15 more languages are planned.

Harry will use proceeds from the memoir, which will be published in 16 languages, to donate to British charities, it added.