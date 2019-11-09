Prince Harry Hints At Baby Number 2 While Visiting Military Families In Windsor

Prince Harry, wife Meghan welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May this year

Prince Harry hinted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking about a second baby when the couple made a surprise visit to the families of service members in Windsor, earlier this week. He asked a mother how she manages with two children, a report on People said.

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well, because we both have older children. And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby," quoted the mother, Susie Stringfellow, after the sudden stopover.

During the Army wives' weekly morning coffee meeting, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle reportedly shared with the group of mothers that Archie has been making great strides in his development as an infant.

In July, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ''loving parenthood'' so much that they might be planning on bringing another baby into the Sussex household as early as next year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May this year.

