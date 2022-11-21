Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Be Awarded For Calling Out 'Structural Racism' Within Royal Household: Report

The royal couple will receive the Ripple of Hope award on December 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were named recipients of a prestigious human rights award. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights award for their fight against racial injustice within the royal institution, according to El Confidencial. The royal couple will receive the Ripple of Hope award on December 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made claims about racism within the royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.

The couple accused the British Royal Family in a sensational interview with Winfrey of fretting over Archie's skin tone ahead of his birth. Meghan is African American and the first person of colour to marry into the family.

Kenny Kennedy, a human rights activist specified in an interview with the Spanish publication El Confidencial why they are honouring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," Kenny Kennedy told the publication.

"They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it," she added. "They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn't live with themselves if they didn't question this authority."

Over the years, the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope awards has honoured exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.

Other people who will be honoured during the award gala in New York City include- Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and a posthumous award to NBA great Bill Russell for his work on civil rights throughout his life.