Potentially Deadly Bacteria Spotted In Florida: 'Nasty One'

There are concerns among the medical fraternity in Florida due to rising number of cases of potentially lethal bacterial species. According to a Newsweek report, the microorganism in focus is Vibrio bacteria that can be found in warm coastal waters around the Gulf states. Citing data from Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the outlet said that Vibrio bacteria cause an estimated 80,000 infections in the US every year. There are fears that after Florida, the bacteria could spread to the rest of the US.

Most of the illnesses caused by the bacteria are mild or severe diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues. But one species, Vibrio vulnificus, can cause a potentially life-threatening infection, with roughly one in five of those infected dying in as little as two days.

"Vibrio vulnificus is really a nasty one and if it's left untreated and goes systemic it can be fatal," Rita Colwell, a distinguished professor at the University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies, told Newsweek. She has studied Vibrio for the last 50 years.

The bacteria is transmitted when an open wound comes in contact with salt water, but in some cases, it can also reach inside the human body by ingestion of raw or undercooked shellfish.

"The bacteria invades the body's tissues and sometimes the only way to save the life of these individuals is to amputate the infected limb," she added.

The professor and her team detected a high caseload of infection in Florida.

In their analysis, which was published in the journal mBio on October 16, the team found evidence of 12 different potentially harmful species of Vibrio, including Vibrio vulnificus. "We were very surprised to be able to detect - without any difficulty - the presence of these pathogens," she told the outlet.

The expert said one of the reasons for rise in this species of bacteria is Florida's steadily rising ocean temperatures.

Professor Colwell asked people to be careful and immediately consult a doctor in case of any infection after spending time in the sea. If detected early, Vibria infections can be treated with antibiotics, she added.