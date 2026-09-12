Porn Actor, Secret Cop: German Party Under Scrutiny Over Backgrounds Of MPs

The Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) is facing questions over some of its newly elected representatives in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, following its historic election victory.

German media reports have brought attention to the backgrounds of several of the party's prospective MPs, according to The Guardian. Among them are a former East German secret police officer, a former pornography actor and individuals facing investigations over alleged links to far-right extremist organisations.

The AfD secured a major victory in Saxony-Anhalt, winning 44 per cent of the seats in the state parliament.

MPs Under Investigation Over Far-Right Links

Among the 39 AfD representatives set to enter the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament, two MPs are currently under investigation. They are accused of attempting to continue the activities of Artgemeinschaft, a banned right-wing extremist organisation.

The group has been associated with nationalist and antisemitic ideas. One of the MPs is also accused of violating weapons laws, according to prosecutors. Both have denied the allegations, The Guardian reported.

Other AfD members-elect have also reportedly faced scrutiny over alleged connections to far-right groups, including the banned Homeland-Loyal German Youth organisation.

Former Stasi Officer And Porn Actor Among MPs

One of the newly elected MPs is a 78-year-old former officer of the Stasi, East Germany's former secret police. He has admitted to working for the Ministry for State Security, focusing on citizens seeking to permanently leave East Germany.

His election has drawn criticism from groups representing victims of the former East German dictatorship.

Another MP reportedly worked in pornography films in the past and was convicted of stealing bedding from a hotel. He was also expelled from university after being accused of submitting falsified educational documents, although he later challenged the decision and was readmitted.

AfD Leader Responds To Questions

Responding to questions about the controversial backgrounds of the MPs, particularly the two under criminal investigation, AfD leader Ulrich Siegmund said the party would wait for the outcome of investigations before discussing further action.

Siegmund also faced criticism over comments linking arms production to the party's proposed deportation policies.