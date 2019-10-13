Kerala Nun, 4 Others To Be Declared Saints By Pope Francis Today

Pope Francis to create 5 new saints including Indian nun

Pope Francis will create five new saints on Sunday, including India's Sister Mariam Thresia, Britain's Cardinal John Henry Newman, one of the Catholic Church's most renowned converts, and a nun dubbed the "Mother Teresa of Brazil".

Heads of state from across the world are expected at the Vatican ceremony, which will also raise a Swiss laywoman, an Indian nun and an Italian nun to the highest position within the centuries-old institution.

Sister Mariam Thresia to be declared nun

Sister Mariam Thresia was born on April 26, 1876 in Kerala's Thrissur district. She founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family in Thrissur in May 1914 and died on June 8, 1926 at the age of 50. On April 9, 2000, she was beatified by Pope John Paul II.

She got involved in social work at the young age of 16 by working for patients affected by herpes. However, she served as a nun for 11 years as she became a nun at the age of 38. She worked a lot for strengthening of family ties and for serving the poor.

All through the week, special prayers and mass have been held in Thrissur for Sister Mariam Thresia.

In February, Pope Francis approved the miracle attributed to Sister Thresia. In 2009, the relic of Sister Thresia was put on the chest of a premature baby and he was healed.

The miracle boy and his then doctor are part of the team, who will be attending the the canonisation ceremony of Sister Mariam Thresia at Vatican in Rome. Hundreds of devotees, church leaders from India and political delegation of various MPs from Kerala have reached the Vatican City to participate in the ceremony. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the Indian delegation at the ceremony in which Pope Francis will declare Saint Mariam Thresia a saint in Vatican City today, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Britain's Cardinal John Henry Newman to be honoured

Prince Charles -- the future head of the Church of England -- will lead the British delegation in honouring Newman, a 19th-century Anglican theologian who went on to become one of the Catholic Church's leading thinkers.

Born in 1801, Newman attempted to "renew" the Anglican Church, before becoming convinced that Catholicism was the only true faith and converting aged 44, rising through the hierarchy to become a cardinal.

Despite now paying him the highest honour, the Catholic Church was accused in 2008 of defying Newman's dying wish by trying to move his body from a small English cemetery to the grand Oratory church in Birmingham.

Newman, who died in 1890, had said he wished "with all my heart" to be buried alongside lifelong friend and fellow convert Ambrose St. John.

The men had lived together for 32 years, though it is not clear whether their relationship was a sexually active one.

The Church's bid to separate them failed when Newman's coffin was found empty, his body having decomposed.

'Miracles'

Most new saints must have two "miracles" to their names -- usually scientifically inexplicable healings, attributed to prayers made to the late candidate.

Newman is credited with curing an American man from Boston with a debilitating spinal disorder, who claimed in 2001 he could suddenly walk again after praying to the British cardinal.

His second "miracle" -- the inexplicable healing of a woman with a "life-threatening pregnancy" -- was approved this year.

Giant portraits of the new saints were hung from Saint Peter's Basilica for the ceremony, set to draw tens of thousands of pilgrims.

Among them is Marguerite Bays, a laywoman from Switzerland known for bearing the stigmata -- wounds corresponding to the injuries Christ suffered on the cross -- on her hands, feet and chest.

Born in 1815, the second of seven children, Buys showed an intense faith from very early on, often breaking off from playing with other village youngsters in order to pray quietly, according to the Vatican.

'Mother of the poor'

Despite suggestions she should become a nun, she instead began an apprenticeship as a seamstress aged 15, before later becoming a professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order -- a lay person who spread the Catholic faith.

Bays underwent surgery for bowel cancer in 1853, and prayed to the Virgin Mary to heal her, offering to swap her disease for the pains experienced by Jesus. The Church says she was cured, but given the stigmata in exchange.

Every Friday at 3pm she would be immobilised in "ecstasy" as she relived the suffering in body and mind, it says.

She will be canonised alongside Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes Pontes, who was a member of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception and considered a "mother of the poor".

Born in 1914 into an upper middle-class family in Salvador, she started a health clinic for poor workers and opened a school, a hospital, and an orphanage, as well as care centres for the elderly and disabled.

Sister Dulce, dubbed the "good angel of Bahia", was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1988.

She was visited in hospital the year before her death by Pope John Paul II, who called her work "an example for humanity".

Tens of thousands of people attended her funeral in 1992.

(With inputs from AFP)

