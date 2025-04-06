Advertisement

Pope Greets Crowds At Vatican In First Appearance Since Leaving Hospital

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair to greet crowds.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Pope Greets Crowds At Vatican In First Appearance Since Leaving Hospital
Pope Francis greets the crowd.
Vatican City:

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair to greet crowds.

Francis, 88, had been out of public view since March 23, when he gave a short greeting before leaving Rome's Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Vatican Appearance
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now