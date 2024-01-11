'Political Game': Yemen's Houthis Slam UN Resolution On Red Sea Navigation

The Houthis have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports.

The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said on Thursday the UN resolution on navigation on the Red Sea is a "political game" and that the United States was the one violating international law.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday demanded Yemen's Houthis immediately end attacks on ships in the Red Sea and implicitly endorsed a US-led task force that has been defending vessels while cautioning against escalating tensions.

Al-Houthi said in a posting on media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that what Yemeni armed forces were doing comes within the framework of legitimate defense, and that any action they face will have a reaction.

"We call on the Security Council to immediately release 2.3 Million people from the Israeli-American siege in Gaza," he said.

The Houthis, an Iran-aligned group that seized much of Yemen in a civil war, have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports to show support for Hamas Islamists battling the Israeli offensive in Gaza. However, many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel.

