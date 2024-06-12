Polish 'Spider-Man' Tried To Scale 30-Storey Building With No Ropes, Arrested

The 36-year-old has pulled similar stunts in other countries.

A Polish daredevil was arrested in Buenos Aires Tuesday as he tried to scale a 30-story building without ropes, only to be removed by firefighters.

Marcin Banot, dressed in an Argentine football jersey, was intercepted after climbing 25 floors of the Globant building as onlookers gathered below.

More than 30 firefighters, ambulances and police cars were rushed to the scene after someone inside the building called an emergency line.

Ahí lo tenés al “boludo” y lo digo bien en Argentino. Este influencer polaco, Marcin Banot, mantuvo en vilo a cientos de personas y movilizó a decenas de bomberos, policías y personal del Same para realizar una nueva hazaña en su canal de YouTube. Quién paga todo el despliegue?… pic.twitter.com/Y2aC0uGWxz — Paz Morel Quirno (@PazMorelQuirno) June 11, 2024

He did not resist efforts to remove him.

Back on the ground, Banot was arrested, and risks being ordered to pay the costs for the rescue operation, officials said.

The 36-year-old has pulled similar stunts in other countries and has hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks.

He had already tried to climb the same building last week, but was prevented by police.

