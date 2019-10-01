Police Shoot Hong Kong Protester In Chest During Clashes: Report

A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester after he was attacked by demonstrators.

A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester in the chest on Tuesday after he and his unit were attacked by demonstrators during sustained clashes in the city, a police source said.

"An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today," the source said, requesting anonymity.

The wounded protester received initial first aid from officers before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, the source added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.