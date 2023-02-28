Police Find The Missing Skull Of Murdered Hong Kong Model In A Pot of Soup

Hong Kong police havecharged four people in connection to the gruesome murder

Abby Choi, a 28-year-old model and influencer from Hong Kong, went missing last Tuesday. Two days later, parts of her dismembered body were found in a fridge in a house in the city's Tai Po district. The home also had an electric saw, a meat slicer, and some clothing, according to the authorities.

However, her head, torso and hands were missing. Now, police have found her missing head in one of two big pots containing soup and human remains, New York Post reported.

Superintendent Alan Chung investigating the case said that the head had ''no skin or meat on it'' and was swimming in liquid with soup scraps like carrots and radishes.

''The liquid was up to the top of the pot so to speak, and the whole pot was full,' he said during a press conference. There was a lot of fat solidified in the form of jelly a the top, and there were a lot of scraps of soup. I remember carrots and green radishes, and there was also other minced meat, which I believe were human remains. About the head – it is a skull actually, with no skin or meat on it. So, basically, skull with hair,'' Mr Chung said, during a press conference.

Police believe the influencer was attacked in a car and was unconscious when she was taken to the house. A forensic examination found a hole at the back of the skull that could be evidence of a fatal attack.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong police have charged four people in connection to the gruesome murder. Those charged with Ms Choi's killing included her ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father, Kwong Kau, and brother Anthony Kwong. Ms Choi's former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, was also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

According to police, Ms Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving a luxury property involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars. All four appeared in court on Monday and were denied bail, with the next hearing set to take place on May 8.

Notably, Ms Choi, a well-known model and influencer, has appeared in Elle, Vogue, as well as Harper's Bazaar. She was a regular at Paris Fashion Week as well. Her last social media post was on February 19, featuring a photoshoot she had done with the fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco.