Hong Kong Model's Ex-Husband, In-Laws Charged In Fridge Murder

Four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning, after police found parts of her body in a village house on the outskirts of the financial city.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28-65 with murder, and a 63-year old woman, with one count of obstructing the case.

Those charged with Choi's killing included her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother and their father, police said.

The killing of local influencer Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped daily tabloids after she disappeared last Tuesday.

Police discovered parts of her body in the three-storey house in rural Tai Po district last week. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene, according to a statement.

