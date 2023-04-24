Police Arrest 'Disruptive' Passengers Who Force easyJet Flight To Make Emergency Landing

The easyJet flight had to land just an hour after taking off. (Representational Pic)

A flight from the UK was forced to make an emergency landing in Germany due to "disruptive" passengers on board, according to a report in Independent. The plane began its journey from Liverpool on Wednesday and was bound for Dalaman in Turkey, but the trouble began an hour after it took off. The pilot had to make an emergency landing in Munich after circling over the German city due to unruly passengers, the outlet further said. The police boarded the plane as soon as it touched down and removed two passengers.

Independent quoted an eyewitness as telling Liverpool Echo that other passengers on the flight felt "unsafe" as the situation developed. However, the details of the unruly passengers' behaviour is not available.

The cabin crew tried to intervene before the pilot decided to make the emergency landing, the eyewitness further said.

"German police boarded the plane and removed them. There was a large presence of police both on the plane and also on the tarmac," the fellow passenger told the Echo, on condition of anonymity.

Metro, meanwhile, said as many as 12 arrests were made in connection with the incident on the flight. All of them were deported back to the UK on the next available flight.

A spokesperson from easyJet told Independent: "easyJet can confirm that the flight EZY3409 from Liverpool to Dalaman on 19 April diverted to Munich and was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard."

"easyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time," the spokesperson added.