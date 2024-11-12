PM Modi To Visit Nigeria, Guyana, And Brazil For G20 Summit, Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the annual G20 summit and to Nigeria and Guyana as part of a three-nation visit beginning November 16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

PM Modi's first destination will be Nigeria and it will be the first visit to the resource-rich African country by an Indian prime minister in 17 years.

From Nigeria, PM Modi will travel to the Brazilian city of Rio De Janeiro on a two-day trip beginning November 18 to participate in the G20 summit. India is part of the G20 troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

The prime minister will put forward India's positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits, the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is expected to meet several leaders, it said.

Under its G20 presidency that ended on November 30 last year, India focused on a variety of issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate financing and equitable global health access with an aim largely to benefit the Global South or the developing countries.

PM Modi will visit Nigeria from November 16 to 17 at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the MEA said.

"During the visit, the prime minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship," it said.

He is also scheduled to address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria.

"India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria," the MEA said.

It said India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

The prime minister's final destination will be Guyana. He will visit the island nation from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, according to the MEA.

"This visit to Guyana will be the first by an Indian prime minister since 1968," it said.

In 2023, President Ali visited India as the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore and he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

"During the visit, the prime minister will hold discussions with President Ali, meet other senior leaders of Guyana, address the Parliament of Guyana and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora," the MEA said.

"In Georgetown, Guyana, the prime minister will also participate in the second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further enhance India's long-standing friendship with the region," it said.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organisation of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.



