PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Indonesia, Portugal At G20 Sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Indonesia and Portugal at the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi along with the Indian contingent, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and his contingent.

PM Modi highlighted that their talks were focused on improving ties in commerce, security, and more.

"Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more," PM Modi said on X.

Minister of External Affairs official spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal, taking to X, said that PM Modi assured Mr Prabowo of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"India-Indonesia, Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit. PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in existing domains as well as expand it to newer areas." Jaiswal wrote on X.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the PM of Portugal Luis Montenegro where they focused on strengthening economic partnership. PM Modi said that both countries explored opportunities for more collaboration in sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luis Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for more collaboration. We also talked about strong defence relations, people-to-people linkages and other such subjects," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met with President of Spain Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of G20 summit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, and other leaders posed for a family photo at the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

A photo was taken following the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, described it as "a photo for posterity."

"A photo for posterity! The #G20 leaders together for 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet'," Jaiswal posted on X.

