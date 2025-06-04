Advertisement

PM Modi Congratulates South Korea President On Election Victory

Lee takes the helm of a nation deeply divided after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's disastrous attempt to declare martial law in December.

South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he wanted to "expand and strengthen" ties with South Korea, sending congratulations as centre-left President Lee Jae-myung took office.

"Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK (Republic of Korea) Special Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

South Korea is still reeling from the turmoil sparked by impeached ex-leader Yoon's martial law declaration and the rise of the far right in its aftermath -- a development experts say has deeply shaken the country's collective sense of democracy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Lee Jae-myung, Narendra Modi, South Korea President
