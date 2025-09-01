Shehbaz Sharif Present, PM Modi Sends 'No Compromise On Terror' Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shamed Pakistan for backing terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in the room when Prime Minister Modi raised the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were shot dead in cold blood. He thanked friends for standing with India during the difficult time and pointed out how "some countries openly support terrorism".

Addressing the summit, Prime Minister Modi said terrorism is a common challenge for humanity and India has been fighting this menace for seven decades now. "We have seen the ugly face of terrorism recently in Pahalgam. We have to say clearly that there will be no compromise on terrorism. We have to condemn terrorism in all forms," the Prime Minister said during the summit today.

All eyes are now on the joint statement of the summit that will reveal if the Eurasian powers, including China, back India's position.

In his unequivocal remarks, the Prime Minister said security is every country's right and terrorism is a big challenge not just for India but for the rest of the world. "Can open support for terrorism by some countries ever be acceptable to us? We must state clearly that no double standards will be tolerated in the fight against terrorism," he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks come nearly four months after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's counterstrike in the form of Operation Sindoor.