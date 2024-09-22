"You Are India's Brand Ambassadors": PM Modi Thanks Indians Settled In US

PM Modi addressed the Indian community in the United States at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed tens of thousands of Indian-Americans in a grand community event at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island. The chants of "Modi, Modi" filled the stadium as the prime minister walked on stage to address people of Indian origin.

The Prime Minister started his speech with the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai!". He began by saying that even the 'Namaste' has gone from being local to global, and credited the Indians settled overseas for it.

A series of cultural performances entertained the people gathered at the stadium, who were enthused as they waited for the Prime Minister's arrival.

During his speech, Prime Minister fondly recalled his previous community events in the United States - 2014 at the Madison Square Garden, 2016 in San Jose, California, 2018 in Houston, Texas, 2023 in Washington and now in Long Island.

He credited the Indians settled in the United States. He said that they have been the bridge between the two nations and have helped strengthen the India-US relationship. He said "you all have come seven seas apart, but nothing can ever take the love of India away from your hearts and souls."

He said that people from different parts of India may have settled overseas - here in the US too and have become US citizens, but "the sentiment that brings us all together is, 'Bharat Mata ki...(Jai! chanted the spectators)'."

"This sentiment is what keeps us united, and this is our biggest strength, no matter where we go in the world," he said, adding that "It is this sentiment that helps us be peaceful, law abiding global citizens - what makes India proud of its children - and makes the world realise that India is the world's 'Vishwa-Bandhu'."

Calling the Indians settled in the United States 'Rashtradoot' (Ambassadors), the prime minister thanked the Indian community in the United States for the respect India has earned in that country, adding that "It is our Indian values and culture that makes us One."

