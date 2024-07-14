'Violence Has No Place In Politics': PM Condemns Attack On 'Friend' Trump

Violence and no place in politics and democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning, expressing concern over the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a poll rally in Pennsylvania.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.

Trump was shot at while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on Saturday. The 78-year-old has said the bullet pierced his right ear. Visuals from the rally showed security officials rushing him off the state, blood across his face. A bystander was killed and two others critically injured as the shooter fired multiple rounds. He was gunned down by the security personnel, but is yet to be identified.

US President Joe Biden, who faces Trump in the US election due in November, strongly condemned the incident and also spoke to his arch rival after the shooting.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," Biden told reporters in an emergency briefing after the attack on Trump.

"The idea that there's political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody," Biden said.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," Biden said in a post on X.