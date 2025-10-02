Plus-Size Rapper Dank Demoss Settles Lawsuit After Lyft Driver Refused Ride Over Her Size

Detroit-based rapper Dank Demoss, whose legal name is Dajua Blanding, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed against Lyft earlier this year, according to Fox News. The case involved allegations of discrimination after a Lyft driver refused to provide her a ride, claiming she would not fit in the vehicle due to her weight.

According to court records, the lawsuit was officially resolved earlier this summer. Blanding's attorney, Zach Runyan, confirmed the settlement but declined to share further details, citing legal confidentiality.

The incident took place in January when Blanding requested a Lyft to attend a Detroit Lions watch party. Upon arrival, the driver reportedly told her he could not complete the ride, stating, "Believe me, you can't [fit in the car]," despite Blanding insisting she could.

In a video recorded by Blanding, the driver can be heard explaining that his car's tires could not handle the weight. He apologized, suggested ordering an Uber XL instead, and offered to refund the ride so she would not be charged.

"I've been in cars smaller than that," she previously told FOX 2. "I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings."

When FOX 2 spoke to Blanding's other attorney, Jonathan Marko, after the lawsuit was filed earlier this year, he said that denying someone a ride based on their weight is legally the same as denying someone because of their race or religion.

"I knew that it was illegal, and I knew that it was wrong," Marko said in January.

The case raised concerns about body-based discrimination and the responsibilities of ride-share companies to ensure respectful treatment of all users.