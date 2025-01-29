Plus-Size US Rapper Sues Lyft After Driver Said She Couldn't Fit In His Car

Plus-sized influencer and US rapper Dank Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, has filed a lawsuit against Lyft after a driver allegedly denied her service due to her size. Ms Blanding shared her experience in a viral TikTok video, sparking widespread outrage. According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred last month when Ms Blanding requested a Lyft ride to a Detroit Lions watch party. Upon arrival, the driver refused to let her in, citing concerns that her size would prevent her from fitting into his seda to which she responded, "I can fit in this car."

The driver dismissively replied, "Believe me, you can't." He then shifted his reasoning, stating that his tyres couldn't handle her weight. The driver is then seen apologising to the rapper, but still refusing to give her a ride. He also suggested she order an XL vehicle instead, claiming he's had similar situations before.

Ms Blanding responded, "So every big person, you turn down because they can't fit in your car?"

The influencer has now taken her case to court, filing a lawsuit against Lyft for discrimination based on her weight. In an interview with Fox News Detroit, she shared her emotional response to the incident, stating that it not only hurt her feelings but also sparked her to take action. Ms Blanding, who weighs approximately 489 pounds (221.8 kg), emphasised that she's taken rides in smaller cars before, highlighting the unfairness of the driver's decision.

Attorneys Jonathan Marko and Zach Runyan who are representing her argue that her weight is a protected characteristic under Michigan law, making Lyft's actions discriminatory. Mr Marko drew a parallel between weight-based discrimination and discrimination based on race or religion, highlighting the severity of the issue. He clarified that while Lyft drivers can refuse rides due to perceived security threats, they cannot deny service based on characteristics like weight.

In response to the lawsuit, Lyft released a statement condemning all forms of discrimination.

"Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination," the statement read.