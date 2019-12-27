Plane With 100 On Board Crashes Near Kazakhstan Airport, At Least 9 Dead

The plane was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation's capital city.

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least nine people.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

In a Facebook post, Almaty airport authorities further added that some people have also survived the accident. But numbers are yet to be confirmed.

