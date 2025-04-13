Pet Pit Bull Kills 7-Month-Old Girl In US, Mother Says "Will Never Understand Why"

A seven-month-old girl from Columbus, Ohio, has lost her life following an attack by one of her family's three pet pit bulls. The child's mother, Mackenzie Copley, expressed her grief in a Facebook post, writing, “I will never understand why!!!” She also shared images of her daughter Elizah Turner, peacefully cuddling with the dogs. “I am so lost and broken. This was the same dog who was side by side with my baby every single day,” added the mother, according to a report in The New York Post.

Elizah's father, Kameron Turner, also poured out his sorrow on social media, stating, “Life is so not fair. How can I continue living without her.”

The Franklin County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity of the 7-month-old girl. Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said that Elizah was bitten by a family dog at a home located in the 3700 block of South Champion Avenue, according to a report in WBNS.

Fuqua described the incident as a heartbreaking and sudden tragedy, noting that the situation escalated very quickly and appeared to be accidental.

“There are really not a lot of words I can say to convey how I feel and how the officers who arrived. Everyone in this process is literally grieving as if this child belonged to us because most of us are parents and can't imagine just how this scene is,” Fuqua was quoted as saying.

Franklin County Animal Control has taken all three dogs into custody pending further investigation and a decision on their future will be made once inquiries are complete.

Remembering Elizah, her obituary described her as a joyful and vibrant child: “Lizah was spunky, happy… and she was never without a smile. She brought light to everyone's life, healed her family's hearts and gave them all purpose. Elizah's face would light up the room and her laugh was contagious.”