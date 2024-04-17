PepsiCo Recalls Sugar-Free Schweppes Ginger Ale Due to Full Sugar Content In US

The cans contain regular sugar and could be dangerous for people managing diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported a voluntary recall by PepsiCo of certain Schweppes Ginger Ale labelled as "sugar-free" and "caffeine-free." The cans contain regular sugar and could be dangerous for people managing diabetes or following sugar-restricted diets. The recall involves 233 cases of 7.5-ounce cans shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The recall was initiated on March 9th, ABC reported.

The FDA said the impacted products contain the code May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164.

Following an internal investigation by PepsiCo, the company opted to take action upon uncovering products labelled as "zero sugar" which, according to the FDA, actually contained "full sugar."

The status regarding the removal of the recalled soda from store shelves remains uncertain.

As of now, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities, and the recall process is ongoing.

In January, Quaker Oats, which is owned by PepsiCo recalled products including Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Cap'n Crunch Bars and select Cap'n Crunch cereals and oatmeal, Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast cereals and Quaker Oatmeal Squares, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix, and snack boxes that include these products, according to the Chicago-based company, a division of PepsiCo.

The recall did not include Quaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour and Quaker Rice Snacks.

On its website, the company listed the recalled products and provided an option to request reimbursement, The New York Times reported.