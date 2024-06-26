Pepsi Unveils Futuristic 'Smart Cans' - Find Details Inside

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mauroporcini

Technology and innovation go hand-in-hand, and today, we can see its best usage in every possible sector, including the food and beverage industry. From packaged food firms to restaurants and fast food chains - we see people experimenting with advanced technologies for seamless workflow and better user experience. One such recent instance is Pepsi's latest innovation - the Smart Can. The brand took to the platform of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the preview of the new experiment. Read on.

Pepsi Smart Can Features: What Is So Special About Pepsi Smart Cans?

Mauro Porcini, PepsiCo's senior vice president and chief design officer, took to social media to explain more about the brand's futuristic experiment. "Let me introduce you to our new PEPSI SMART CAN, a CAN-vas for creativity," he states, adding that this will unveil new ways of storytelling, and accessing new experiences, especially for the new generation of people, who are "thirsty for more".

According to an official release, each of these smart cans is wrapped in a flexible 3D high-definition screen and contains its SIM card. This feature allows the company to tailor and customise the content on the device as per individual preference. "We get to bring our product, our brand, and our message together in an incredibly innovative way," states Mark Kirkham, SVP and CMO of international beverages at PepsiCo.

As per reports, PepsiCo's initial plan is to release these Smart Cans to a small and selected group of consumers from across the world. The brand concludes by stating that further details on the same will be announced in the "coming months".

If given a chance, would you want to add one of these Pepsi Smart Cans to your gadget collection? Share your thoughts in the comments below.