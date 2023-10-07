Pentagon Vows Israel Will Have 'What It Needs To Defend' Against Hamas

As Israel defends against Hamas, Pentagon vowed to make sure it had the means to do so (AFP)

The Pentagon on Saturday reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering" commitment to Israel's right to defend itself and vowed to make sure the key US ally had the means to do so.

"Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement, adding that his agency would work "to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism."

