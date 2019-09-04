Pentagon Frees $3.6 Billion To Build Trump's Wall On Mexican Border

Funds budgeted for other projects will be freed to build a wall on the Mexican border as ordered by Trump

The US Defense Department said Tuesday it was freeing up $3.6 billion in funds budgeted for other projects to build a wall on the Mexican border as ordered by President Donald Trump.

Six weeks after being confirmed by Congress, Defense Secretary Mike Esper has signed off on the diversion of funds from 127 "deferred military projects" both inside and outside the country, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffmann.

