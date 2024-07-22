Pendulum Swung To Republican Party: Elon Musk's Jab After Biden Announcement

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has tweeted his disapproval of US President Biden's move to end his reelection campaign.

"I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit. That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party,"read his post on X, formerly Twitter.

I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit.



That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2024

US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Republican candidate Donald Trump.