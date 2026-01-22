'Peace Or Piece Of Greenland?' Musk Takes Dig At Trump's New Gaza Board

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who joined BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on a panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, took a dig at US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace'.

Musk suggested the name of Trump's Board should have been 'piece' instead of 'peace'. "I heard about the formation of the Peace Summit and I thought is that piece or ... a little piece of Greenland a little piece of Venezuela," he said.

"All we want is peace," he added to quiet chuckles from the audience.

ELON MUSK: "I heard about the formation of the peace summit? And I was like, is that piece or peace? Like little piece of Greenland a little piece of Venezuela." 😂 pic.twitter.com/QxmbOrH2wC — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 22, 2026

Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. But the Trump administration's ambitions have since expanded, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting at the board's future role as a conflict mediator.

The entrepreneur has also been an ally of Trump and Musk's comments come as his relationship with the Republican leader is in a state of mending following a volatile year marked by a dramatic public falling out and subsequent reconciliation.

During the panel discussion, Musk predicted that robots would transform society and would help humanity by reducing the need for human work - an idea he has touched on in the past. He predicted that one day robots will end up manufacturing more robots.

"There will be such an abundance of goods and services because," he said. "There'll be more robots than people."

He added that "everyone on Earth" is going to want a robot to take care of older parents or children. He said Tesla will begin selling robots to the public by the end of next year.

His appearance comes as Grok, an artificial intelligence, developed by his startup xAI is embroiled in a controversy regarding sexually explicit image generation.

Musk's presence at the WEF was especially striking as he has publicly criticised the annual gathering for being elitist, unaccountable and disconnected from ordinary people.

Musk has repeatedly mocked Davos on his social media platform X, calling it "boring" and saying the WEF is "an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don't want."

(With inputs from agencies)