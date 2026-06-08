Pay Anyone To Do Anything: The 'Black Mirror' Task App Just Went Live

What if you could pay someone to do anything via an online platform? Like anything -- from asking them to kill themselves to telling them to get a bizarre tattoo or just telling them to do a reckless public stunt. The script seems like the start of another 'Black Mirror' episode. Except this is the reality now.

Pump.fun, the platform best known for letting anyone spin up a memecoin on Solana, has launched GO, a bounty marketplace that lets users pay people to perform essentially any task they can dream up. The mechanics of the operation are straightforward.

Users post a task, lock SOL (Solana cryptocurrency) rewards into escrow with a minimum payout of roughly $5, and wait for someone to complete it. Submissions are then reviewed and approved by Pump.fun's team before funds are released.

The Scrutiny

Within a week of going live, users have posted hundreds of challenges, with some offering rewards worth tens of thousands of dollars. But the platform received public scrutiny after a 'bounty' performed by an Indian man received global attention due to an 'error'.

Arivu, a Tamil Nadu resident, took up one of the challenges posted on the site by getting a tattoo of a meme coin ticker '$boutywork' on his forehead for $2,400. He filmed the full process at a local tattoo shop, including visible bleeding, and submitted the video as proof on June 6.

However, the payout stalled after some users argued that the listing contained a typo and that the intended ticker was $Bountywork with an 'n'.

Arivu countered that he had inked the exact text in the prompt. "Guys, I have followed everything exactly what the name mentioned in the line. It's not my mistake I tattoo[ed] on my forehead the exact name what @ayushquantt fam mentioned I believe @Pumpfun team review it correctly Please i gave my life," he wrote in a post on X.

Guys I have followed everything exactly what the name mentioned in the line Its not my mistake I tattoo on my forehead the exact name what @ayushquantt fam mentioned I believe @Pumpfun team review it correctly Please i gave my life😭$Bountywork #TATTOOontheforehead #tattoo https://t.co/jVVeTG24jG pic.twitter.com/yxQvjFA28K — Arivu (@Arivulife) June 7, 2026

He also shared the screenshot of the bounty page where the challenge was mentioned with a misspelt word.

Moved by Arivu's appeal, traders on Solana turned the typo into a token and launched BOUTYWORK on Pump.fun with Arivu's selfie as its logo. The coin reached a market cap of $373,000 within hours. Arivu reportedly earned around $15,000 (approximately Rs 14,35,588) in fees, with estimated hauls around $17,500.

Other Controversial Bounties

Suicide-Linked Task ($690,000): The most severe backlash occurred within hours of launch when a user posted a massive reward tied directly to a suicide-related act. The listing triggered widespread social media condemnation and calls for government intervention.

Harassing a Murder Victim's Family ($24,584): A highly criticised bounty offered over $24,000 for anyone willing to track down, film, and interview the family members of an Indian-origin man, Vickrum Digwa, who was convicted in the UK for killing British national Henry Nowak.

Forehead Crypto Tattoos ($2,650): Users have funded multiple bounties requiring people to permanently tattoo a specific cryptocurrency ticker symbol directly onto their forehead, submitting video proof to claim the funds.

Reckless Public Stunts ($57,000): Multiple high-value bounties incentivised dangerous public disruptions, including a $57,000 bounty to illegally skydive into a live World Cup stadium while wearing a memecoin mascot suit.

The Dystopian Fallout

The unmoderated nature of these tasks has led the broader crypto community and government officials, like New York Governor Kathy Hochul, to describe the platform as a real-life Black Mirror or Squid Game nightmare. Because Pump.fun acts as a centralised intermediary holding these funds in escrow, critics note they have the absolute power to block these tasks but failed to do so effectively at launch.