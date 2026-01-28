"Passport's With My First Wife": Malaysian Man Uses Illegal Sea Route To Visit Pregnant Second Wife, Arrested

A 46-year-old Malaysian lorry driver from Perak was arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) while he was attempting to return from Indonesia via an illegal sea route. According to South China Morning Post, the man resorted to this 'backdoor' channel to keep his secret second marriage hidden from his first wife. Also, he could not travel by air, as his passport was held by the first wife.

The man admitted to Selangor maritime authorities that his first wife didn't know about his second marriage .The father of four said he met and married his second wife a year ago in Rawang, Selangor. He ended up making a long, drawn-out journey back, with multiple stops, after spending 4-5 days in Indonesia.

He admitted to entering and leaving the country illegally to avoid suspicion, claiming it was only because his five-month-pregnant second wife was critically ill in Indonesia. He said this was his first time taking such a route.

"My second wife was pregnant and in critical condition, which is why I decided to take an illegal route to Medan. I didn't want my first wife to know about my second marriage. This is the first time I used the back route because she held my passport," he said.