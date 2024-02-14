Passenger Claims She Was Kicked Off From Mexico WestJet Flight For Excessive Washroom Use

The incident took place earlier this month. (Representative pic)

A plane passenger has claimed that she was kicked off a Mexico WestJet flight for using the bathroom too much before takeoff. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), user @joannachiu revealed that the airline staff removed her from the flight after an "upset stomach" led her to take multiple trips to the bathroom. The incident took place earlier this month. "If you're sick before a flight, hold it in..." the X user cautioned potential passengers in her posts.

"Just got kicked off a @WestJet flight from Mexico because I had an upset stomach and was going to the washroom too much before takeoff. No promise of a hotel or rebooked flight. I had meds and was on the mend. Some customer service," Joanna Chiu wrote in her post.

Just got kicked off a @WestJet flight from Mexico because I had an upset stomach and was going to the washroom too much before takeoff. No promise of a hotel or rebooked flight. I had meds and was on the mend. Some customer service.



If you're sick before a flight, hold it in… — Joanna Chiu (@joannachiu) February 10, 2024

In the following tweet, Ms Chiu claimed that when she accidentally left her money behind on the plane while rushing to leave, the airline "refused" to pay for her taxi to a hotel. After that, she "burst into tears" when a WestJet supervisor at the airport started giving her a hard time.

"In my rush to get off plane alone, I left my money with travel companions and @WestJet

supervisor refused to pay for my taxi to a hotel 20 min away. He called a guard over to intimidate me but when I burst into tears the guard assessed rightly that the Westjet dude was the a**hole," she wrote.

Ms Chiu said that she filmed her exchange with the guard, but claimed that a WestJet supervisor said that if she didn't delete the video, she wouldn't be able to join one of their flights the next day. "I requested another employee help me," she wrote. "She was much nicer but refused to give me a booking reference for my rebooked flight. She told me to just come back to the airport tomorrow and ask at the counter," she added.

I requested another employee help me. She was much nicer but refused to give me a booking reference for my rebooked flight. She told me to just come back to the airport tomorrow and ask at the counter. 😔 — Joanna Chiu (@joannachiu) February 10, 2024

Ms Chiu noted that it frustrated her that she wasn't able to get any help without airing her experience. She claimed that the airline only direct messaged her booking reference number after she called them out on social media rather than giving it to her when she asked customer support at the airport.

"It is sad that I wasn't able to get any help unless I publicly aired my experience. WestJet DM'd me my booking reference number after I had asked for it repeatedly at the airport. I ended up getting in the taxi because I was legitimately worried about getting arrested," Ms Chiu tweeted.

Also read | ''Embarrassing'': US Model Asked to Leave Plane After Sex Toy Starts Buzzing In Her Suitcase

Reacting to her thread, WestJet wrote, "Hello it's unfortunate for the challenge encountered. We would like to closely look at the concern raised. kindly via dm share your mobile number we reach out and assist".

Meanwhile, other X users were outraged by the way the Canadian airline treated her. "What the heck! How many times does going to the washroom get you the boot?" wrote one user. "This is outrageous. That's what the on board toilet is there for!" expressed another.

However, some also thought that the crew members acted justly. "Sounds like this problem could have resulted in the passenger needing to occupy the lavatory for the entire return flight, or at times when 'in seat' is [required] for safety. Good call, poorly communicated," commented one user.