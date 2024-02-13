''Embarrassing'': US Model Asked to Leave Plane After Sex Toy Starts Buzzing In Her Suitcase

The US allows carrying electronic sex toys in both carry-on and checked bags during flights.

A rather embarrasing incident unfolded aboard a flight in the US when a sex toy kept in a woman's suitcase started buzzing shortly before takeoff, the New York Post reported. The passenger, identified as Amanda Diaz Rojas was asked by the crew to disembark the aircraft and reveal the contents of her luggage. Notably, Ms Rojas is a model and Instagram influencer, with more than 2,50,000 followers.

A video of the awkward incident was filmed by the model's friend and later posted on TikTok where it went viral. In the video, flight attendants are heard asking Ms Rojas to remove her suitcase from the overhead locker as it starts buzzing. She is then asked to take the suitcase outside the plane and open it on the jetway. The influencer laughs with embarrassment as she opens the suitcase, and reveals the cause of the noise-- a pink vibrator. Ms. Rojas immediately switches off the device as the airline staff breaks into giggles and laughs. She was later allowed back on her flight.

''When the whole plane wants to know why your suitcase is vibrating,'' a caption on the viral video reads.

The video has sparked hilarity and amusement online and received a lot of varied comments and emojis. One user wrote, ''the ultimate embarrassment.''

''I love how the plane crew was laughing with them,'' a second user wrote. A third commented, ''She makes sure she packs the essentials.''

Another wrote, ''That's what friends are for, recording your most embarrassing moment.''

Many advised her to remove the batteries of sex toys before flying next time. A fourth said, ''That's why you gotta wear that battery out BEFORE packing it.''

The US allows carrying electronic sex toys in both carry-on and checked bags during flights. However, the '''final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint,'' according to guidelines by the Transportation Security Administration.