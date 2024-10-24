US Model Claims Her Plastic Surgeon Boyfriend Beat Her, Turned Her Into Sex Slave

A shocking lawsuit has been filed against New York City plastic surgeon Ammar Mahmoud, alleging that he subjected his girlfriend to horrific physical and emotional abuse, turning her into a "sex slave." The suit claims that Mahmoud, who is 15 years older than Maya Willow Sias, brutally beat her, causing severe injuries including a destroyed eye socket, the New York Post reported. The $10 million suit details a pattern of shocking abuse and control, with Mahmoud exploiting his position of power as a medical professional to manipulate and harm Ms Sias.

In an attempt to conceal his actions, Mahmoud allegedly took Ms Sias to his medical spa, Alinea, where he injected filler into her swollen eye without administering any painkillers or anaesthesia. This painful procedure was purportedly performed to hide the bruises and wounds inflicted by Mahmoud.

''He stabbed me in the face with a needle, I could feel the needle scratching against the bone,'' the 25-year-old singer and model told the New York Post.

Ms Sias further claimed that Ammar hid his true nature behind his successful medical career, claiming he was a drug-abusing sex addict with a history of violence against women.

Notably, their relationship began in April 2023 on a Miami yacht, where Ammar, already in a relationship, proposed a threesome. Although she declined, she thought he was charming and they kept in touch. When she visited New York City for a modelling job, Ammar wooed her with a romantic date, lavish gifts, and exotic trips to Dubai and Miami.

However, the fairy tale quickly turned sour. Ms Sias alleged that Ammar regularly abused ketamine and 2C, synthetic psychedelic drugs, and became increasingly violent. As their relationship progressed, Ammar offered to transport her belongings from North Carolina to his Fifth Avenue address.

''Almost nightly, Dr. Mahmoud would abuse drugs and alcohol, and force himself upon Willow at all hours of the night, irrespective of whether Willow consented to the sexual acts, or was even conscious,'' read the lawsuit.

The suit also described one particularly brutal night when she was beaten until she lost consciousness. The evening began with a dinner date with him, after which they returned home. However, the night took a dark turn when Maya awoke to find Ammar partying with three prostitutes. Upon confronting him, Ammar beat her until she lost consciousness.

''After the women left, Dr. Mahmoud violently hurled Willow to the ground, mercilessly punched her face and body, and smothered her face with a pillow, causing her to lose consciousness,” the lawsuit stated.

The model claimed her injuries were so severe that her eye was swollen shut and her body was covered in bruises, among other injuries. He prescribed Ms Sias antidepressants, in addition to forcing her to take ketamine to ''keep her obedient and compliant.''

Mahmoud's alleged sexual abuse escalated as well, ''forcing her to participate in non-consensual sexual activities with strangers, sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious, and physically restraining and threatening her,'' according to the lawsuit.

He forced her to stay in his apartment and monitored her location using her phone. The surgeon also allegedly threatened her with consequences if she tried to leave. Ms Sias said she finally escaped Mahmoud after she went to California for a job and never returned, even leaving all her possessions at his apartment.

Disturbingly, Ammar's ex-wife has also accused him of physical violence in an ongoing 2014 lawsuit.