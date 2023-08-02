Man Kidnapped Teen, Kept Her As Sex Slave In His House For 14 Years

Personnel of Russia's Investigative Committee at the house of Vladimir Cheskidov.

A man in Russia has been arrested for allegedly keeping a woman as sex slave for 14 years in his house in Chelyabinsk, western Russia, according to a report in New York Post. The woman, now 33, claims she was kept in captivity since 2019 and raped more than 1,000 times, the outlet further said. The man, 51-year-old Vladimir Cheskidov, is also accused of killing another woman in 2011 in the same house. He was arrested after the woman, identified only by her first name Ekaterina, escaped and went to the police.

According to local media, Cheskidov's mother helped the woman escape.

Ekaterina told the police that she was allowed to go out of the bedroom to perform house chores at knifepoint. She also claimed that she was repeatedly tortured and brutally beaten for minor issues, the outlet said in its report.

The police searched Cheskidov's one-storey house in Smolino village and found a collection of sex toys, muzzles and CDs containing pornography.

The local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the recovery of human remains in the basement of Cheskidov's home.

Quoting the investigating officers, Russia Today said that Cheskidov met Ekaterina, then 19, in 2009 and invited her to "drink alcohol" at the house where he lived and kept her there since.

He is also suffering from mental illness and after his condition worsened, he was taken to a local hospital giving Ekaterina a chance to escape from the house.

She told the cops that Cheskidov had brought another female prisoner in the house, who he killed after a quarrel in 2011. Ekaterina said he stabbed the woman several times and finished her off with a nail puller.

He faces charges of murder, rape and kidnapping.

Cheskidov is currently at a mental institution and has been placed under the supervision of the police.