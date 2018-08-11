Minutes Before Lift-Off, Launch Of Spacecraft To Explore Sun Postponed

NASA's car-sized, $1.5 billion Parker Solar Probe was scheduled to launch on a Delta IV Heavy rocket.

NASA has postponed until Sunday the launch of its $1.5 billion unmanned Parker Solar Probe, to allow engineers more time to investigate a red flag that was raised in the last moment before liftoff.

The problem had to do with the gaseous helium pressure alarm on the spacecraft, officials said early Saturday. The next launch window opens at 3:31 (0731 GMT) on Sunday.

This morning’s launch of @NASASun’s #ParkerSolarProbe was scrubbed. Launch teams will attempt to launch on Sunday morning. Get real-time updates: https://t.co/9uczz8fdI8pic.twitter.com/6GyCioopfa — NASA (@NASA) August 11, 2018