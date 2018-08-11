Minutes Before Lift-Off, Launch Of Spacecraft To Explore Sun Postponed

The problem had to do with the gaseous helium pressure alarm on the spacecraft, officials said early Saturday. The next launch window opens at 3:31 (0731 GMT) on Sunday.

NASA's car-sized, $1.5 billion Parker Solar Probe was scheduled to launch on a Delta IV Heavy rocket.

Tampa, United States: 

NASA has postponed until Sunday the launch of its $1.5 billion unmanned Parker Solar Probe, to allow engineers more time to investigate a red flag that was raised in the last moment before liftoff.

