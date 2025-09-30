"Determined Efforts": Palestine Welcomes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

- The Palestinian Authority welcomes US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Gaza war
The Palestinian Authority on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's "sincere and determined efforts," following his announcement of a plan to end the war in Gaza.
It said in a statement that it "welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J Trump to end the war on Gaza, and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace".
