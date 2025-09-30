"Determined Efforts": Palestine Welcomes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

The Palestinian Authority on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's "sincere and determined efforts," following his announcement of a plan to end the war in Gaza.

It said in a statement that it "welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J Trump to end the war on Gaza, and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace".

