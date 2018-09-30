Pak's ISI Chief Lt General Naveed Mukhtar To Retire On Monday

Lt General Naveed Mukhtar assumed the office of ISI director general on December 11, 2016.

Chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI, Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, and four other three-star generals will retire on Monday, according to a media report.

Besides director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Mukhtar, the others retiring on Monday are Peshawar Corps Commander Lt General Nazir Ahmad Butt, Commander of Army's Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) Lt General Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain, Military Secretary at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Lt General Ghayur Mehmood and Inspector General of Training and Evaluation, GHQ, Lt General Hidayatur Rehman, Dawn newspaper reported.

Commissioned in the armoured corps regiment in 1983, Lt Gen Mukhtar is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta; National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and the United States Army War College.

Commissioned in Frontier Force regiment in 1983, Lt Gen Butt is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta, and the NDU Islamabad. He also served as military secretary to the prime minister and Pakistan defence attache in the US.

Commissioned in 1983, Lt Gen Rehman is a graduate of the Command and Staff Collage, Quetta, and the NDU Islamabad, where he later also served as chief instructor. He has the honour of being the first lieutenant general hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Commissioned in artillery in 1982, Lt Gen Hilal Hussain was appointed as commander of the Army Strategic Force Command in September 2015.

He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta, and the NDU Islamabad. He has served as military advisor to Pakistan's permanent representative in the UN and military secretary to the President of Pakistan.

Lt Gen Mahmood, who is currently posted as Military Secretary at GHQ, was commissioned in Frontier Force regiment in 1982.

He is a graduate of the Command and Staff Collage, Quetta, and the NDU Islamabad. He has commanded an infantry division in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. He has also served as Inspector General of the Frontier Corps and Vice Chief of General Staff.