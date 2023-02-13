Pak's First Hindu Woman Bureaucrat, 27, Posted In Punjab Province

A 27-year-old woman from Pakistan's minority Hindu community was appointed the assistant commissioner and administrator in Punjab's province's Hassanabdal, the first in the town's history.

Sana Ramchand Gulwani, who grew up in Sindh province's Shikarpur city, graduated to become a doctor at her parents' wishes, before enrolling for the Federal Public Service Commission, according to The Express Tribune.

She became the first woman from the Hindu community to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after clearing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam in 2020.

She assumed charge as the assistant commissioner and administrator of Hassanabdal city in the Attock district last week, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Gulwani cleared the examination on her first attempt.

In 2016, she graduated from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree as a urologist. She then started preparing for the CSS exam.

"I do not know if I am the first one, but (I) have never heard of someone (female) from my community even appearing for the exam," she said.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.

