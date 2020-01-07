Pakistan's National Assembly Passes Bills To Extend Gen Bajwa's Tenure

General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over from General Raheel Sharif as Pakistan's army chief in 2016 2

Pakistan's National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, on Tuesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

Gen Bajwa, a close confidant of Khan, was to retire on November 29 last year at the end of his three-year original term but Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the 59-year-old Army chief another extension of same length citing regional security situation through a notification on August 19.

However, the Supreme Court on November 28 suspended the government order, observing that there is no law to give extension to the Army chief's tenure. But the top court granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months.

The government after initial hesitation secured the support of the main Opposition parties and introduced three bills in the National Assembly to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 years for the chiefs of army, navy and air force, and the chairman of the joint chief of staff committee.

The bills were approved by the Standing Committee on Defence on Monday, paving the way for approval by the Assembly.

Defence minister Pervaiz Khattak moved the three bills - The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020 - for voting and were passed easily as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party supported them.

However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal and Jamat-e-Islami boycotted the session as they were not happy with the new laws.

After the approval by the National Assembly, the bills will be presented in the Senate, the upper house, and are expected to be passed without any problem.

Once cleared by the two houses, the bills will be presented to the president for final approval to be promulgated.

It will help the government to re-appoint General Bajwa for another thee-year term. The powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in deciding matters concerning security and foreign policies.